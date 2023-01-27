Hibs v Aberdeen: Team news

Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury, while fellow centre-back Ryan Porteous and Demetri Mitchell have moved on.

Kevin Nisbet's involvement is uncertain after Hibs' top scorer decided against a move to Millwall after a fee had been agreed. Kyle Magennis, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych and Martin Boyle are missing, but Joe Newell returns from Scottish Cup suspension.

Aberdeen have no fresh injury problems. Goalkeeper Kelle Roos (thigh) remains out while full-back Jack MacKenzie has missed several games through injury.