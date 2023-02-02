Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Rating: 4/10

With the number of forwards on the injury list mounting, Cody Gakpo is a signing with both short-term gain and long-term potential. The business was done early and he already has had a part to play.

However, midfield was the word on everyone’s lips and another window ends without a new one through the door. Thiago Alcantara remains the only senior midfielder to join on a permanent deal since the summer of 2020, with Arthur Melo’s loan spell yet to get off the ground.

With all eggs seemingly still firmly placed in the Jude Bellingham basket, fans will have to wait a while longer for the midfield re-invention.

In the meantime, finding solutions internally during a difficult season remains the only option.

