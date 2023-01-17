Marsch on 'explosive' Rutter, Gelhardt and feeling positive

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before Leeds' FA Cup third-round replay against Cardiff on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Luis Sinisterra could be back after a foot injury, but captain Liam Cooper is a doubt with a slight knee problem.

  • Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville are all missing, while new signing Georginio Rutter is ineligible.

  • On the arrival of Rutter, Marsch said: "I've know him for a while, I watched him while I was at Leipzig. He's explosive, talented with a lot of potential. When you coach players who've been in Germany, there's a high level of tactical education."

  • Marsch added: "He's played 50-60 games in the Bundesliga at the age of 20. That gives us hope that he can be ready. He's maybe the most two-footed player I've ever seen. There are a lot of upsides with him."

  • Marsch won't talk about more transfers (United are currently being linked with Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi) but is happy with the two additions so far.

  • He admitted discussions about striker Joe Gelhardt, who is linked with a loan move, are under way and a decision about his future will be taken over the coming weeks.

  • Marsch said he's never felt more positive than he does now: "On the inside our confidence is moving forward and from my side it's the highest belief I've had."

  • On facing Cardiff, Marsch said Leeds need to produce "another complete performance". He added: "We need conviction and we need a win. I hate being results based but that's where we are."