Hibernian and Scotland striker Kevin Nisbet is back on Celtic's radar as the Glasgow club prepare to lose Giorgos Giakoumakis. (Sun), external

Giakoumakis' agent is expected in Glasgow to finalise the Greek's exit to Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan. (Sun)

American club Atlanta United will need to match Urawa Red Diamonds' financial package if they are to sign Giakoumakis, 28. (Record), external