🎧 Focus on new boy Rutter
- Published
A new episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast is available for you to download now.
The team discuss United breaking their transfer record to sign striker Georgino Rutter, as well as the post-match comments of head coach Jesse Marsch following the defeat at Aston Villa.
Skip twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire
“Possession lost 189 times!” 🫣 @curlywand gives his thoughts on Leeds’ wasteful performance at Villa Park.— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) January 16, 2023
Listen to Episode 15 of ‘Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’ now on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/GjOa36L5A2#LUFC | #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Rpyri1IhmO
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire