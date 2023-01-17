🎧 Focus on new boy Rutter

Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast logo

A new episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast is available for you to download now.

The team discuss United breaking their transfer record to sign striker Georgino Rutter, as well as the post-match comments of head coach Jesse Marsch following the defeat at Aston Villa.

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

Skip twitter post by BBC Sport West Yorkshire
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.