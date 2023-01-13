Beale plans to give keeper McCrorie game-time once fit

Rangers boss Michael Beale has “a lot of faith” in Robby McCrorie and plans to give the goalkeeper first-team minutes this season.

While Jon McLaughlin and Allan McGregor will vie for the starting jersey in Sunday’s League Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, Beale is keen to give McCrorie a chance to stake a claim to be the number one in future.

The 24-year-old is under contract at Ibrox until 2025 after signing a new deal in October. He last played for Rangers in a 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox in August 2021.

"He's got an ankle ligament injury so he's been out for two weeks and will be out for another two or three,” said Beale.

"He's not been in contention unfortunately but Robby is a guy I've got a lot of faith in.

"He's a young goalkeeper that needs an opportunity. He's shown he can play in our top division on loan and do well.

"He's broken into the Scottish squad as well. You go off what you see in training and I have no bias towards anyone here.

"Once Robby is fit, the plan before the end of the season is to give him an opportunity to showcase that he can be the number one here for Rangers going forward."