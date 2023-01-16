We asked for your views after Saturday's Manchester derby between United and City at Old Trafford.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Kofi: In the past we would have lost the game heavily. I'm impressed with how far Manchester United have come and the mentality Erik ten Hag instilled in the lads. I won't be shocked if they win the league.

Teddy: United effectively negated and neutralised City's usual style and rhythm of play. Another bold statement of intent from United, that they will be competing for every available silverware this season. Controversial as the equaliser may have seemed, but I think Marcus and Bruno tricked the defenders of City and beat the offside trap.

Clive: A great win for United, even over an off-form City. The first goal? Rashford was clearly offside - so should he have just stopped running with the ball and lost any chance of a rebound/bad pass by City making him onside? No way! He did the right thing - and so did the ref.

Ayeloja: I think the team is playing to instructions at the moment and it's really exciting watching them, this is the Manchester United we knew before. It's good to be part of this as a fan.