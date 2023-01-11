Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

For a long time, it has been necessary to explain that while Aston Villa have one of the proudest records in the FA Cup, they haven’t actually won the grand old pot for so-and-so many years.

The idea that we need two hands to count the years - not since Villa won the FA Cup, but an FA Cup tie - seems entirely perverse, even when the Premier League is the top priority.

Sunday’s trip-up over Stevenage was the low point, and soured the club’s positive air under Unai Emery. It added evidence to the idea, lingering for some time, that Villa have a soft centre. On occasions they can match the best sides, but are prone to inconsistency, flickering on and off as if a wire has worked loose.

The effects may take time to be felt – three weeks, perhaps, where the Villa squad may change. Emery heavily altered the team from the Wolves game four days earlier, although surely none in the side he named consider themselves not to be Premier League-standard players.

Replacing a manager is not cheap. The costs of paying off the old coach and his team are only the start. The new man wants to shape the squad, with inevitable cost.

Villa’s owners knew this when they switched from Steven Gerrard to Emery, and have been willing to back their managers significantly. But, with each successive refresh in the Premier League, those costs rise.

For the second year running, Villa fans may find themselves, early in the New Year, with a potentially featureless half-season ahead and the idea that a newish manager can prepare the squad to be ready for pushing upwards next season.

Arguably Sunday’s result gives him licence to demand changes, but it did also mean that Villa won’t have a tilt at winning anything for another year. Their trophy collection stands comparison with any in the country, but the wait for hope of adding to it drags on.

