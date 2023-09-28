Motherwell v Celtic: Pick of the stats

Motherwell are without a win in their last 28 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D4 L24) since a 2-1 win at Celtic Park in the league in December 2015.

Celtic are unbeaten in 16 visits to Motherwell in all competitions (W12 D4) since losing 3-1 in April 2013 under Neil Lennon. They have won their last seven such trips, only enjoying a longer winning run away to the Steelmen in major competitions from April 1962 to September 1973 (run of 14).

After scoring in 19 consecutive league matches, Motherwell have since drawn a blank in their last two – both 1-0 losses. The Steelmen haven’t failed to score in three consecutive league matches since August 2020.

Brendan Rodgers only won seven of his last 15 away league matches (D3 L5) at Celtic in his previous spell, but he has won all three on the road since returning to the club this season.