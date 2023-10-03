Graham Potter should be Rangers' first-choice candidate in their hunt for a new manager, according to The Telegraph's Luke Edwards.

Rangers sacked Michael Beale on Saturday after an underwhelming start to the season and have since been linked with a host of managers including Potter and former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat.

Potter built his reputation in Sweden with Ostersund before taking over at Swansea and then Brighton. He was appointed Chelsea manager off the back of his success with Brighton but was sacked in April after a poor run of form.

"Kevin Muscat is an intriguing option, but if I'm Rangers the first call is to see what Graham Potter is doing, whether he's interested and whether he'd be willing to move to Glasgow," Edwards said, speaking on the BBC's Football Gossip Daily podcast.

"He is the outstanding name on that list of managers getting linked to Rangers, but I'm led to believe that he would prefer a job in the English Premier League.

"Muscat is the bookies' favourite, but I think they should go see what Potter is doing."