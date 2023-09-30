Hibernian 0-0 Dundee: Analysis

Kenny Crawford, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee started both halves incredibly fast, with their midfield three of Lyall Cameron, Luke McCowan and Malachi Boateng working neatly and creatively to fashion opportunities.

On-loan Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is a tremendous asset to the Dark Blues as well, galloping forward at pace to add his tuppence worth to the attack. He won’t be able to believe how his late effort on the counter-attack was kept out by David Marshall.

A point at a tough away venue like Easter Road is very acceptable for Tony Docherty’s men, yet their team bus will trundle away from Leith with them feeling like they could’ve snatched all three.