Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Analysis

Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

With Leicester you need to be wary of false dawns, but they look well and truly back after their demolition of Tottenham.

In the stat you never knew you needed, City became the first team in Premier League history to score three first-half goals in back-to-back matches despite conceding first in each game - having also done so against Aston Villa.

They did not let their heads drop after conceding early on and then, as Brendan Rodgers said afterwards, "we looked back to being really dangerous again".

The Foxes look a new team - maybe even new and improved from their pre-World Cup form - and are now unbeaten in three games.

New signings Victor Kristiansen and Harry Souttar were solid at the back, while Tete's arrival on the right wing has meant James Maddison can play where he is best - in the centre.

Spurs could not handle Maddison. Or Kelechi Iheanacho. Or Harvey Barnes. And they could not stop Nampalys Mendy blasting his first ever goal for the club into the top corner.

If they can bring this form into their next game at Old Trafford, who knews where they could go?