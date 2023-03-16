Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

You will need to cast your mind back to the third-tier play-off final of 1999 for the most important save I have ever seen a City keeper make. A penalty shootout against Gillingham at Wembley to literally save the club from falling into oblivion. The consequences of losing that game can’t be forgotten about and it is arguably the most important day in the club's history.

Step up, Nicky Weaver.

The saves in question were rather routine in essence, but the ramifications of them were off the charts. The Manchester City we all know today could conceivably never have happened and potentially wouldn’t even be in existence if it wasn’t for Weaver’s two penalty saves from 12 yards.

As we know, the game was completely crazy and still leaves me scratching my head in disbelief to this day. Paul Dickov did the impossible to equalise with the last kick of the game after many had headed for the exits. Penalties it was to be, and Weaver was to become a cult hero for ever more.

His celebrations are still some of the wildest we will ever see, and he will forever be considered a legend for helping save the club. That last penalty save was the most important I'll ever see my keeper make.

