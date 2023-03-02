West Ham can take lots of positives from their performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup - but defeat "leaves a sour taste", says their former winger Matt Jarvis.

Said Benrahma put the Hammers ahead in the 54th minute and David Moyes' saw Michail Antonio miss two clear chances.

"They played really well," Jarvis told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "In the first half particularly, they had some really good breaks and some really good opportunities that they needed to take.

"Unfortunately Manchester United are in the type of form where they punish you when they create a chance.

"It's a little bit damaging in the sense that we were 1-0 up at Old Trafford and then to lose 3-1 leaves a sour taste in your mouth."

West Ham moved two points clear of the relegation zone with victory over Nottingham Forest over the weekend but the fixtures do not get any easier for David Moyes' side.

"The 4-0 win over Forest was the confidence boost they desperately needed," he said. "But it's Brighton away next, then the Europa Conference League, Aston Villa at home and Manchester City away. It's a difficult run."