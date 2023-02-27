'Forest need to be careful about getting dragged back into it'

Journalist Luke Edwards says there will be alarm bells ringing for Steve Cooper after the flurry of late goals Nottingham Forest conceded against West Ham.

All four of the Hammers' goals on Saturday came after the 70th minute and Edwards said Forest need to be careful they don't get sucked back into the relegation zone.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Steve Cooper has done a great job to gel this group of new players into a coherent squad and to be where they are.

"But they need to be careful because teams can easily get dragged back into relegation trouble when they start to relax and think the hard work is done.

"Forest might have had their good run and they need to be careful about getting dragged back into it. Capitulation is the word and I would be worried if I was Cooper about that.

"You do not want to see your team play how they did in the closing stages of that match. There was a little bit of an alarm bell ringing with me with Forest and you do have to wonder when the chips are down, can they go again? Can that dressing room with all these new players have the team spirit, have they got the unity, have they got the cohesion to dig in again?

"They have proved me wrong all season so I’m not going to say they are in trouble, but there would be alarm bells if I was the manager to concede so many goals in such a short space of time."

