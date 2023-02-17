Erik ten Hag after the 2-2 draw with Barcelona: "We should have won this game so there are a number of steps to go. The criticism is that we need to be more clinical and to finish our chances. That is what we did not do. We created many chances, more than we expected so it is a little bit of a disappointment that we didn't score. We should have scored a minimum of four goals.

"These were two good teams, playing at the highest level, so it was enjoyable to watch. Everyone agrees it was a really high performance level from both teams."

On receiving a yellow card for his protests when Jules Kounde appeared to bring down Marcus Rashford and was not sent off: "At 2-1, it was a clear foul on Marcus Rashford. You can discuss if it's in the box or outside the box but definitely it's a red card. I asked the referee why and he said it was outside the box and was no foul.

"I think they were in a very good position to see and we have the VAR so I think it's not good. It was a really bad decision and I can't understand. Maybe they were impressed by the pressure Barca made but that cannot be on the highest European level."