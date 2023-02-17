Roberto de Zerbi says he has "full confidence" in Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez despite his costly mistake against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Sanchez dropped a routine catch from Michael Olise's delivery to allow James Tomkins to head home from close range and salvage a point for the Eagles.

De Zerbi said: "It can happen to make mistakes. I want him to be relaxed and not think about the mistake because in the past he gave us many points and he is a very important player. He has the full confidence of his team-mates and coaches and it is not a problem.

"The first day I told him I want to see more personality after this mistake because the coach is me and I decide everything in the dressing room, inside of the pitch. He has my total confidence and he doesn’t think too much and he has to play to enjoy like before the Palace game."

Sanchez will be key for Brighton in the second half of the season if they want to continue their push for a European finish.

On Saturday they take on Fulham, who are level on points with the Seagulls.

De Zerbi said: "For us is a very important game and tomorrow we can understand who we can be in the second part of the season.

"I don’t know if we are ready or not to play in Europe, but we are ready to fight to arrive in Europe. After that there is a new transfer market to start in Europe and I think if we arrive for example we can improve in confidence in ourselves.

"We can believe in ourselves and the progress is faster for all players, for the club, for the coaches, for me. We have to fight to achieve because it is an improvement for us, for our club."