Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham's squad have paid tribute to the special women in their lives to mark International Women's Day.

The Hammers players wore bespoke training tops dedicated to women who had been an inspiration to them ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 tie with Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca.

"Personally, I chose to put my mum’s name on the back of my shirt for training, showing my appreciation for all the time and effort she spent helping my two brothers and I become the men we are today," said skipper Declan Rice.

"We will each always be forever grateful to her."