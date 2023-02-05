Nottingham Forest 1-0 Leeds: Analysis

Sam Drury, BBC Sport

With a number of crucial first-half saves, it did not take Keylor Navas long to make his mark as a Nottingham Forest player.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper is a three-time Champions League and on his Premier League debut he showed the qualities that have brought his such success.

Forest were a long way from their best in the opening 45 minutes and without Navas, they could easily have gone in behind at the break.

The Costa Rican set the tone for an impressive performance inside two minutes when he dashed off his line and got down quickly to deny Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra.

Smart saves from Luke Ayling and Wilfried Gnonto followed, as well as a crucial intervention to prevent a header across goal reaching Patrick Bamford.

With Leeds offered far less of a threat in the second half but Navas had already done his bit to contribute to three valuable points for Forest.

On this evidence, it won't be the last time Navas is key to Steve Cooper's side earning points between now and the end of the season.