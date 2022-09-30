R﻿angers news conference - key points

Rangers manager G﻿iovanni van Bronckhorst addressed the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership match with Heart of Midlothian. Here are the key points from his news conference...

  • John Souttar is not expected back from an ankle injury until after the World Cup, with fellow defender Filip Helander facing a similarly long-term absence

  • Midfielder T﻿om Lawrence is not yet ready to return to the first team but forward Kemar Roofe is back in training

  • V﻿an Bronckhorst is happy with how summer signing Ridvan Yilmaz is settling in after the left-back found his initial spell in Glasgow difficult

  • T﻿he manager has decided who will lead the attack against Hearts but did not disclose whether it would be Antonio Colak or Alfredo Morelos