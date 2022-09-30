Rangers news conference - key points
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst addressed the media before Saturday's Scottish Premiership match with Heart of Midlothian. Here are the key points from his news conference...
John Souttar is not expected back from an ankle injury until after the World Cup, with fellow defender Filip Helander facing a similarly long-term absence
Midfielder Tom Lawrence is not yet ready to return to the first team but forward Kemar Roofe is back in training
Van Bronckhorst is happy with how summer signing Ridvan Yilmaz is settling in after the left-back found his initial spell in Glasgow difficult
The manager has decided who will lead the attack against Hearts but did not disclose whether it would be Antonio Colak or Alfredo Morelos