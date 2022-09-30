Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Potter says his players are “itching” to get going after 23 days without a game: “We’ve used the time to get to know people but at the same time we want to play as that’s where you find out about everything, learn a lot and make progress.”

He confirmed N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy remain sidelined with injuries.

On the difficulty of picking a team when most of his players have been away with their countries: “It’s part of the challenge. You’ve got to start somewhere. It’s never easy picking a team as we’ve got good players and good options. We can deal with that.”

He is excited about an intense fixture schedule of 13 games before the World Cup: “It’s great because we’ll get to see all the players. There’s lot of good competition and we need to make sure we use them all in the right way.”

He expects a tough game at “a proper football stadium” against Crystal Palace: “I like the atmosphere there. They make it very difficult for the away team so we’re looking forward to that. Patrick [Vieira] has done a really good job there.”

