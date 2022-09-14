Thilo Kehrer says playing in the Europa Conference League is a "privilege" and that West Ham "want to go as far as possible".

"Winning the first game was important to us. We know that good results in the group lead to getting to the next round," he said.

"We want to continue with that tomorrow and then get out of the group."

W﻿hen asked why he chose to join the Hammers in the summer, the Germany defender said: "The club is getting bigger and it’s a really interesting project.

"The team, the coaching staff, the ideas that are here and the values that are shown – those were the most important reasons for me."

On West Ham's growing reputation in Europe, h﻿e added: "I think it’s a name that gets bigger and bigger. You see the signings that came in the summer and the last season the club had, it’s very positive."