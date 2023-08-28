Souttar & Jack in Scotland squad

Rangers' John Souttar and Ryan Jack have been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for next month's Euro 24 qualifier in Cyprus and the friendly with England at Hampden.

Scotland sit top of Group A with maximum points after four matches. Cyprus have opened with three defeats, including a 3-0 loss at Hampden in March.

Following the match in Larnaca on 8 September, Scotland host England four days later to commemorate the first meeting between the nations in 1872.

The pair both came off the bench in Scotland's last match against Georgia - a 2-0 win - and it was the defender's first appearance for his country in over a year.

Midfielder Jack last started for his country back in March in the 3-0 win against Cyprus.