Former Fulham midfielder Michael Brown has been speaking to BBC Sport about Joao Palhinha's deadline day move falling through: "[Fulham] tried to get a replacement and Manchester United for whatever reason have not wanted Scott McTominay to go out of the building. At that point you as a club you go right, how much money are we going to get, is that going to be enough for us when we don't get a replacement to let him go?

"I think you have to look at the club as well, it's a huge club I loved Fulham, it's a special club and I really enjoyed my time there. It's a giant and depending on the financial situation of Fulham, they have to look after themselves, you have signed a contract in good faith and he's playing in a top team now that is attracting all this attention.

"He might say 'I'll carry on', but come January or the end of the season, the club might say you have our blessing but we just need to get our house in order as we didn't expect that sort of move now, make us better and you might have more choice.

"If he carries on playing the way he has been doing in a good team, he's going to move."

Get the latest Fulham news and analysis sent to your device