In the latest episode of The Devils' Advocate, Joe McGrath was joined by Olympic boxer Frazer Clarke and United fan Jamie Blood to assess the gaps in Erik ten Hag's squad.

With Luke Shaw out of play due to injury, the conversation surrounding United's left-back situation found its flow.

"I'm gutted about Luke Shaw," Clarke said.

"On his day when he's flying up and down the left hand side, he's unplayable. He's got a great touch and intricate passes. Do we want to waste money, or stick with what we've got and get through it?"

Jamie added: "Our net spending for this summer has been the third highest in the world, our lack of sales puts us in this awkward position with a couple of days to go in the window.

"Left-back is such an important position, but I don't want us to start panic buying, I'd rather go into the season with what we've got.

"The biggest thing for me is a new central midfielder. Spurs ran through our midfield like it was non-existent.

"So many holes need filling, but we don't want to put a square peg in a round hole."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds