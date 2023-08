Erik ten Hag was highly praised in his first full season for leading Manchester United to third place in the Premier League and ending their six-year trophy drought with the EFL Cup.

He has guided the team through 40 Premier League matches in all, with 24 ending in victory.

Ten Hag's results look good on paper, so do you think United are ahead of schedule, on par, or behind?

Tell us where you think Ten Hag is in his United journey here