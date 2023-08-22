Hibs must be 'vigilant, guarded & bold' against Villa

Lee Johnson says Hibs' "best European win in 20-30 years" against Luzern has bolstered confidence for their Europa Conference League play-off task against Aston Villa.

Hibs defeated the Swiss in the previous round, with a 2-2 away draw completing a 5-3 aggregate win, and Johnson is convinced his side can trouble Villa.

“Elie [Youan] has played for France all the way through [youth levels]. He’s given me some good insight on the Villa players he knows really well," said Johnson.

“It’s not an unusual standard for a lot of these players. Martin Boyle would have gone to the World Cup had he not been injured. Lewis Miller is an international player, albeit at youth tournaments. Joe Newell played a lot of games in the English Championship and FA Cup.

“We’re not without experience and are off the back of probably the club’s best European win in 20-30 years against a very good side. And were at home, so we have a responsibility to take the game to the opposition.

“We’ve got to be vigilant and guarded, but at the same time we’ve got to bold in our actions. I trust my team to threaten any team when we’re at it."

Johnson is relishing the challenge of pitting his wits against Villa head coach Unai Emery, who won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

"I've been so lucky in my career to manage against some top managers and at these levels there's a really strong identity," he said.

"The success he's had has to be respected by all in football."