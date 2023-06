Calum Waters has agreed a pre-contract to join Greenock Morton on a one-year deal.

The defender, 27, spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Morton from Kilmarnock.

Waters made 14 appearances for the Greenock side and was previously loaned to St Mirren and Sligo Rovers.

Fellow defender and former Killie player Kirk Broadfoot, 38, has also agreed to join Morton for next season.