Maguire and Fernandes picked out by Garth

Harry Maguire: The England centre-back has been under severe scrutiny this season, taking a fair amount of stick as a consequence. However, the Man Utd skipper has not buckled under pressure.

He's also the occasional whipping boy for United's poor performances, particularly when Paul Pogba is not on the field, but he's not allowed it to get to him or affect his performances.

His goal against Leeds epitomised his determination and character as he outfought Diego Llorente to nod home United's opener. This was a big win for United and although they didn't keep a clean sheet, Maguire played his part in an impressive victory away from home in atrocious conditions.

Bruno Fernandes: Bruno Fernandes played in very difficult conditions and was outstanding. He covered every blade of grass, scored a brilliant goal and demonstrated just what top-class players have to offer.

