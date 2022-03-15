Under normal circumstances, a win at home against Newcastle United by the European champions, regardless of the Geordie resurgence, would not have required special mention.

However, in the current climate I thought this was an outstanding performance by Chelsea who have been thrown into turmoil by government sanctions imposed on them.

Antonio Rudiger is one of their key players who is out of contract at the end of the season, with the club now unable to renegotiate his contract due to the sanctions. You would never have known by the passion, determination and sheer enthusiasm of his performance.

Looking at the attitude of the players and manager after the match, one or two might still hang around regardless of their contractual situation.

