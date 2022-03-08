Ray Hunt, In That Number podcast, external

Southampton’s red-hot form came crashing down to earth with an almighty thud as they were humbled by Danny Ings’ Aston Villa. The run of five without defeat in the league had earned Ralph Hasenhuttl a manager-of-the-month nomination, but now Villa are just two points behind with a game in hand.

Only three days earlier, the Saints marched into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable win over West Ham and looked confident to keep the winning streak rolling, but this result left many fans scratching their heads to understand where it fell apart.

A big part could have been the absence of Mohammed Salisu in the centre of the defence and a centre-back pairing needing to gel. Maybe tiredness and complacency crept in? Either way, to concede the goals they did was inexcusable. Villa were ruthless and could have been three or four up at the break with Philippe Coutinho causing mayhem.

The stats tell a story here too. Saints had 62% possession with only one shot on target, Che Adams the only man to test Emiliano Martinez. As a result the xG was 0.7 (according to fbref.com).

On the plus side, they have the chance to right the wrongs of Villa Park when they head home against Newcastle (Thursday) and Watford (Sunday). The home form remains intact and Saints are undefeated at St Mary’s since late September.

Six points during the week and the Villa result will seem like a minor bump in the road.