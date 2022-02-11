Bielsa on James, Everton and tough schedule
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking to the media before Leeds’ game against Everton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Bielsa confirmed that Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper remain unavailable. Junior Firpo is also out, but is expected to return next week.
He believes Rodrigo and Dan James “complement” each other in the Leeds attack: "Rodrigo has good capacity for the pace while James makes the space."
On the importance of a game against struggling Everton: "There are still nearly 50 points to play for. Of course, if you evaluate the league positions you can draw conclusions, but we know what happens now affects the future."
On playing two games in quick succession: "There is no time for preparation – there isn’t even time for adequate recovery. The games are planned with possibility of rest, for commercial reasons, but it is the same for everybody."