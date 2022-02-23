Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal side are heading in the right direction as they find themselves in a "rollercoaster" battle for a top-four Premier League finish.

But the Gunners manager insists the club are still some distance away from where they want to be.

"I am really happy here and my aim is to build with the club a winning team, one that people enjoy watching and can identify with, and a team that can transmit what we want football-wise and as an organisation," he said amid speculation he is poised to sign a new contract.

“I’m happy with the direction we are taking but I am not happy with where we are and where we want to be. That’s for sure.

"We want to be competing and challenging the best teams in this league on consecutive seasons.

"The team is evolving in the right direction. There are a lot of positives to take but we are not there."