M﻿otherwell are yet to disclose the details of any fixtures for their first team during the World Cup break.

B﻿elgian side Anderlecht had announced that they were going to play the Fir Park side in a friendly on 6 December in Greece, but Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has told fans nothing is set in stone yet.

"For the purposes of formality, and hopefully to avoid anyone booking anything and then it being a waste, we’re in discussions about a couple of friendly matches in Greece next month", Burrows said on Twitter, external. "This is still at the discussion / trying to make happen stage, rather than being fully confirmed."