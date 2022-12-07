Harry Watling, who accompanied Michael Beale from Queens Park Rangers to Ibrox, has revealed that Rangers' new manager wants him to concentrate on developing the Scottish Premiership club's players.

But the 33-year-old Londoner is keen to mention other aspects of the role.

“The manager wants me to focus on the defenders as a unit, and then more specifically the full-backs, and how we can help create and score goals from those areas," he told Rangers' website.

"I’ll have a focus on the set-pieces as well and I think we can certainly improve on that. I want to really help the team score more set plays but also stop it from going in the other end."

Watling coached at the Chelsea, Millwall and West Ham United academies - and managed US second-tier club Hartford Athletic before joining QPR this summer.

“Coming to a club as big as Rangers is a privilege because there's a lot of expectation, but that is where you want to be as a coach," he added. You want to work at the highest level where you are expected to win, so I am delighted to be here.

“Working for a club as prestigious as Rangers is a massive privilege, so I am really excited and looking forward to it.

“Straight away, you see the level is high and the enthusiasm from the players since we have come in has been top. Their ability, their enthusiasm and their passion to practice has been great."