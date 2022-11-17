Teenage forward Diamond Edwards has signed a new contract at Southampton.

The 19-year-old made his first-team debut for the Saints against Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup in August and has extended his deal for another two-and-a-half years.

Edwards is currently recovering from an ACL injury and was delighted to have his immediate future locked down.

“It feels good, coming from an injury and still being injured, it’s very relieving to be in this position,” said Edwards.

“This gives me more motivation and drive to keep striving forward through this tough period, but it’s also allowed me to come to terms with my injury and focus on the rehab.

“It’s good to know that the club trusts me and knows what I’m capable of and backs me 100% of the way. That security lets me focus on coming back even stronger.”