BBC Sport Scotland's Thomas Duncan

Harry Clarke's performance was a welcome boost for Hibs, who had won just one league game in their last 11 amid a struggle for goals. Playing at left-wing back, with Josh Doig at centre-back, the pair took it in turns to bomb forward and cause problems.

The Arsenal loanee scored three goals while at Ross County in the first half of the season, and with Martin Boyle gone and Kevin Nisbet out injured, a goal threat from somewhere is most welcome for Hibs boss Shaun Maloney.

Hibs generally looked bright in the second half and Melkersen should have won them the match, but with Hearts at Tynecastle in their final match, their top-six place looks shaky.