West Ham v Arsenal: What does the form show?

  • West Ham have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal (33) than they have versus any other side in the competition.

  • Arsenal have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League away games against West Ham (W8 D4), going down 1-0 in January 2019. Overall, at no side have Arsenal won more Premier League away games than their 13 victories at the Hammers.

  • West Ham are unbeaten in their past six Premier League home games (W4 D2), with the Hammers last having a longer such run between September 2015 and April 2016 (15 games at Upton Park). They’ve also scored in their past 18 home league games, since a 1-0 loss against Everton in May 2021.

  • Arsenal have won more Premier League games in May than any other side (50), while the Gunners also have the best win rate in May in the competition (59% - 50/85).