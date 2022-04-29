West Ham v Arsenal: What does the form show?

West Ham have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal (33) than they have versus any other side in the competition.

Arsenal have lost just one of their past 13 Premier League away games against West Ham (W8 D4), going down 1-0 in January 2019. Overall, at no side have Arsenal won more Premier League away games than their 13 victories at the Hammers.

West Ham are unbeaten in their past six Premier League home games (W4 D2), with the Hammers last having a longer such run between September 2015 and April 2016 (15 games at Upton Park). They’ve also scored in their past 18 home league games, since a 1-0 loss against Everton in May 2021.