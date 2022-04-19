This week's live football commentaries

It's another busy week of Premier League commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Five Live Sports Extra as the race for the title, the hunt to finish in the Champions League places and the battle to avoid relegation continues.

Tuesday, 19 April

  • Liverpool v Manchester United (20:00)

Wednesday, 20 April

  • Chelsea v Arsenal (19:45)

  • Everton v Leicester (19:45, Sports Extra)

Thursday, 21 April

  • Burnley v Southampton (19:45)

Saturday, 23 April

  • Manchester City v Watford (15:00)

Sunday, 24 April

  • Chelsea v West Ham (14:00)

  • Liverpool v Everton (16:30)

All times BST