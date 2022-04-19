This week's live football commentaries
- Published
It's another busy week of Premier League commentaries across BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Five Live Sports Extra as the race for the title, the hunt to finish in the Champions League places and the battle to avoid relegation continues.
Tuesday, 19 April
Liverpool v Manchester United (20:00)
Wednesday, 20 April
Chelsea v Arsenal (19:45)
Everton v Leicester (19:45, Sports Extra)
Thursday, 21 April
Burnley v Southampton (19:45)
Saturday, 23 April
Manchester City v Watford (15:00)
Sunday, 24 April
Chelsea v West Ham (14:00)
Liverpool v Everton (16:30)
All times BST