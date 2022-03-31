Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has questioned the England fans who booed Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire during the friendly win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Maguire, who left the Foxes to join United in 2019 for £80m, was jeered by some supporters as his name was read out before kick-off at Wembley.

"By nature of the word supporter, you are there to support," said Rodgers.

"I was disappointed for him. He’s a brilliant guy, a very good player and I know he has the tools to overcome this.

"You need resilience in this game. He has the focus on him - but that's what comes with being at a big club."

Maguire has been scrutinised this season for his form at Old Trafford but Rodgers added the 29-year-old has shone while representing his country.

"Everyone would agree, Harry has been a great player for England over the last three to four seasons - and he's helped the team get to the major final," he said.

"Maybe that's the modern world now? It doesn’t do a player any good. You support through the good and the bad and unfortunately for him, the game hadn't even started."