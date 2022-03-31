'It is how we do it and manage it' - Arteta

Mikel Arteta supports the prospect of five substitutes being allowed in Premier League matches again next season.

"I’m glad that, at the end of this, we'll have a unified criteria for all of Europe," he said.

"It is now how we do it and how we manage it."

On what five substitutes means for managers, he added: "The most important thing is it can manage the workload of players better.

"It means you don’t slow the game down too much and it gives players the opportunity to be on the pitch and gives options to change and refresh the game.

"It also means you can change in many different positions, but then at the same time it changes the timings of when thinking about subs."