Transfer news: United interested in Porto midfielder

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are interested in signing Portugal midfielder Otavio, 27, from Porto this summer. (A Bola - in Portuguese), external

The Red Devils are also ready to open contract talks with forward Marcus Rashford and left-back Luke Shaw. (ESPN), external

But United have no intention to discuss extensions for midfielders Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, and striker Edinson Cavani. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Want more transfer news? Read Tuesday's full gossip column