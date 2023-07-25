Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes "cannot do it on his own" and believes other leaders can step forward at Manchester United.

The Portugal midfielder was handed the armband after Ten Hag took it from Harry Maguire last week and the United boss has explained why he chose the United number eight.

"The captain does not only wear the armband but keeps the team connected," he said. "He needs the right attitude, inspirational skills, the authority and the game understanding to transfer rules and principles from his manager.

"But a captain cannot do it on his own. I have explained that a team needs leaders and this squad has more leaders who will support and send the team in the right direction."

To that end, Ten Hag has snapped up Jonny Evans on a short-term contract and says the former Leicester City defender fits the bill.

"You could see last week [against Lyon] how Jonny was mentoring the younger players and pushing them to a higher level," Ten Hag added.

"He helps us. He wants to stay fit, still has a career and is helping us manage the load of the players."