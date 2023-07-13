We asked you what would represent success for Livingston in the coming season...

Stuart: A solid defence has always been key to what we do and it's even more important this season with teams again having much more spending power than us and using it well.

We've never been prolific, but we'll get enough (just) goals to win games from Bruce Anderson and Joel Nouble. Watch out for Stephen Bradley contributing a few I think too. Our midfield looks to be as industrious as ever and if we can keep Mikey Devlin fit then we'll have an even better shot at defying the odds.