St Mirren 2-1 Dundee: Your views

We asked you for your views following Dundee's defeat in Paisley to St Mirren.

Here's what you had to say:

Ronnie: Why play Carson? He's not had a game this season, drops McCracken who hasn't put a foot wrong... he's also more dominant in the box. Docherty just trying to justify signing him, crazy decision.

Rod: I tink the team is good enough to stay up but we have to stop conceding the first goal. A bit unlucky against the Saints with an own goal and a missed penalty, though. Good that we have scored in both games. Hit the post twice in the first game so with a bit of luck we should start winning games soon.

Dave: I think htat Dundee have dropped three points already. To say that this is a tough league, coming from an assistant who has just come from the Premiership - did he not know that?