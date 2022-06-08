Targett has eyes on Magpies in Europe

Matt Targett says Newcastle United should target European football in the coming seasons after joining the club on a permanent four-year deal.

The 26-year-old says the fact he "loved" his recent loan spell at the club was key in his decision to make the switch from Aston Villa.

"When you are on loan you want to set a good impression with performances and how you act off the pitch. I think I did that," said Targett.

"It's probably the best dressing room I've been in in terms of how many players make you feel welcome and how many are leaders in that dressing room."

Targett joined Newcastle on loan in January and formed part of the side that gathered momentum under manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies lost just five of their 19 Premier League games from the turn of the year.

Targett added: "The atmosphere in the ground every match day, after training there are hundreds of fans outside the training ground. It's a really intense city for football for sure. I am so happy to be here.

"What we did in the second part of the season I think leads into next season. I'm sure there will be a few more signings that will be exciting. The hard work starts now. We really want to kick on and get this club as high as possible.

"I hope I can be a part of this club playing in Europe. I think we should try and get this club to Europe in the next few seasons."