Jackson on the relegation battle, Vydra's visit and 'outstanding' Pope

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

There is some promising team news with Jay Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee all stepping up their training in recent days.

He said the relegation battle is still in Burnley's hands, but added: "Don’t look too far ahead. This group works better when they focus on the now."

Injured Matej Vydra visited the squad on crutches today and Jackson said: "Everyone is all-in on it. That’s a big strength."

On the importance of the game in hand over Leeds, he said: "You can't hide from it, everyone knows what it is."

On how he is coping, Jackson said: "There’s things we have to get right. If we know them as a group, it keeps us in a good place."

He said he has seen improvements in a lot of players, but Nick Pope "has been outstanding".

After facing Villa so recently, Jackson said: "We learned a lot as a group. I learned a lot about myself as well."

