Lawro's prediction: 1-1

I am not really expecting a good match here in the usual sense because it will be played at 100mph but it will be a good one to watch even if the quality is not there.

Tottenham are the team who have to win, but it is going to be interesting to see how Arsenal approach it. They don't find it easy to control most games, let alone games like this one where there will be loads of bookings and maybe not much football played.

I don't actually think there will be that many goals either, and it is very hard to pick a winner.

Majestic's prediction: Arsenal are going to score, but we are going to win. If we score one, a couple more will follow because that is the way Spurs are at the moment. If we can get in front and they come at us, that is where the gaps come. 3-1

Joel's prediction: I see a lot of goals, and a lot of drama but of course I am going to back Arsenal to come out on top. I fancy Eddie Nketiah to score again, because he is on fire at the moment. 2-3

