Leeds need 'big characters' to escape the drop

Leeds United need some "big characters" to take charge of the dressing room if they are going to escape from relegation, says former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker.

Jesse Marsch's side slipped into the bottom three for the first time since October with defeat at Arsenal and Reo-Coker says the players need to step up.

"In my experience of fighting relegation, we had characters in the dressing room," he said. "They took over. They made sure nobody let the team down.

"It was not about the circumstances of individuals and their future, but all about the team.

"They would say to their team-mates, 'while you're still here, you need to be committed to the cause' and that worked. It seems to be missing in clubs these days.

"For me, Marsch had a honeymoon period but now it's starting to die down."

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards defended Marsch but believes the risk Leeds took in dismissing Marcelo Bielsa is backfiring.

"There was not a single fan calling for him to go in his last game," he said. "The romantic side says they should have stuck with him.

"If they go down anyway, the decision to sack Bielsa will look like a mistake."

Listen to more analysis on Leeds and their fight to stay up from 16'40 on BBC 5 Live's Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds