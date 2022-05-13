Lawro's predictions: Watford v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Leicester look a totally different team now Jamie Vardy is fully fit and finding some form.

He makes the pitch bigger for the Foxes' creative players too, because opposing centre-backs take a couple of steps backwards because of his pace, which opens things up more for the likes of James Maddison to get on the ball.

After 11 successive defeats at Vicarage Road, Watford got a point against Everton last time out at home, but they offered very little going forward. I can't see them holding out this time.

The Hornets already know they are going down and have appointed Forest Green boss Rob Edwards as the man to try to take them back up to the Premier League next season. It is going to be a busy summer for him, because I think quite a few players will be looking to move on.

Paul's prediction: Ooh, I know the Forest fans are not going to like this but I have to go with Leicester here. A former coach of mine, Dave, is a season-ticket holder with the Foxes and if I don't say they will win I will probably get a phone call. 0-2

